Recap: Criteo Q1 Earnings

Criteo CRTO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Criteo beat estimated earnings by 17.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $3.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 5.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Criteo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|0.37
|0.47
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|1.44
|0.64
|0.63
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|273.92M
|205.02M
|208.65M
|201.07M
|Revenue Actual
|276.19M
|210.96M
|220.23M
|213.41M
To track all earnings releases for Criteo visit their earnings calendar here.
