Xylem: Q1 Earnings Insights

Xylem XYL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xylem beat estimated earnings by 14.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $16.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xylem's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.59
|0.62
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.63
|0.66
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|1.31B
|1.29B
|1.31B
|1.17B
|Revenue Actual
|1.32B
|1.26B
|1.35B
|1.26B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Xylem management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.4 and $2.7 per share.
