Parsons Corp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Parsons Corp PSN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Parsons Corp beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $74.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Parsons Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.48
|0.51
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.44
|0.32
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|944.48M
|959.00M
|984.97M
|902.68M
|Revenue Actual
|950.67M
|956.05M
|879.36M
|874.70M
