Parsons Corp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Parsons Corp PSN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Parsons Corp beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $74.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Parsons Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.48 0.51 0.15 EPS Actual 0.55 0.44 0.32 0.34 Revenue Estimate 944.48M 959.00M 984.97M 902.68M Revenue Actual 950.67M 956.05M 879.36M 874.70M

