Recap: AmerisourceBergen Q2 Earnings

AmerisourceBergen ABC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AmerisourceBergen beat estimated earnings by 9.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.22 versus an estimate of $2.93.

Revenue was up $8.56 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AmerisourceBergen's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.57 2.36 2.03 2.48 EPS Actual 2.58 2.39 2.16 2.53 Revenue Estimate 59.45B 57.33B 52.05B 49.85B Revenue Actual 59.63B 58.91B 53.41B 49.15B

