Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 14.44%, reporting an EPS of $11.49 versus an estimate of $10.04.
Revenue was up $436.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $5.61 which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|18.11
|9.49
|17.69
|9.03
|EPS Actual
|23.72
|15.37
|25.80
|9.89
|Revenue Estimate
|4.47B
|2.79B
|3.89B
|2.56B
|Revenue Actual
|4.95B
|3.45B
|5.14B
|2.53B
