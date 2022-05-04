Recap: Venator Materials Q1 Earnings

Venator Materials VNTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Venator Materials beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $106.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Venator Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0
|0.05
|0.05
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|0.03
|0
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|540.44M
|564.64M
|548.33M
|538.82M
|Revenue Actual
|535.00M
|557.00M
|567.00M
|553.00M
