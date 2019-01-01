ñol

Venator Materials
(NYSE:VNTR)
2.30
0.14[6.48%]
At close: May 27
2.10
-0.2000[-8.70%]
After Hours: 9:23AM EDT
Day High/Low2.13 - 2.4
52 Week High/Low1.13 - 5.85
Open / Close2.13 / 2.28
Float / Outstanding64.7M / 107.9M
Vol / Avg.433.8K / 441.5K
Mkt Cap248.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float64.7M

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Venator Materials reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$659M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$659M

Earnings Recap

 

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Venator Materials beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $106.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Venator Materials's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0 0.05 0.05 0.03
EPS Actual -0.05 0.03 0 0.01
Revenue Estimate 540.44M 564.64M 548.33M 538.82M
Revenue Actual 535.00M 557.00M 567.00M 553.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Venator Materials using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Venator Materials Questions & Answers

Q
When is Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) reporting earnings?
A

Venator Materials (VNTR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Venator Materials’s (NYSE:VNTR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $582M, which beat the estimate of $562M.

