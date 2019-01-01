Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Venator Materials beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $106.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Venator Materials's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0 0.05 0.05 0.03 EPS Actual -0.05 0.03 0 0.01 Revenue Estimate 540.44M 564.64M 548.33M 538.82M Revenue Actual 535.00M 557.00M 567.00M 553.00M

