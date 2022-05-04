SiteOne Landscape Supply: Q1 Earnings Insights

SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply beat estimated earnings by 268.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $155.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 7.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SiteOne Landscape Supply's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.27 1.25 2.37 -0.44 EPS Actual 0.60 1.74 2.70 0.19 Revenue Estimate 745.48M 905.63M 1.04B 537.96M Revenue Actual 805.20M 936.40M 1.08B 650.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.