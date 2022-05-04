Recap: LivaNova Q1 Earnings

LivaNova LIVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LivaNova reported in-line EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was down $7.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LivaNova's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.44 0.33 0.15 EPS Actual 0.57 0.68 0.52 0.35 Revenue Estimate 267.20M 245.27M 246.17M 232.30M Revenue Actual 270.10M 253.20M 264.50M 247.60M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

LivaNova management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.5 and $2.8 per share.

To track all earnings releases for LivaNova visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.