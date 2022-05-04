Recap: LivaNova Q1 Earnings

LivaNova LIVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
LivaNova reported in-line EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was down $7.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LivaNova's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.44
|0.33
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.68
|0.52
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|267.20M
|245.27M
|246.17M
|232.30M
|Revenue Actual
|270.10M
|253.20M
|264.50M
|247.60M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
LivaNova management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.5 and $2.8 per share.
