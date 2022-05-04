Recap: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amneal Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $4.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amneal Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.20
|0.19
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.21
|0.25
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|537.35M
|545.06M
|523.25M
|515.34M
|Revenue Actual
|536.90M
|528.59M
|535.08M
|493.11M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Amneal Pharmaceuticals management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.8 and $0.85 per share.
