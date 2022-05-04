QQQ
Recap: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 7:15 AM | 1 min read

 

Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amneal Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $4.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amneal Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.18
EPS Actual 0.18 0.21 0.25 0.20
Revenue Estimate 537.35M 545.06M 523.25M 515.34M
Revenue Actual 536.90M 528.59M 535.08M 493.11M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.8 and $0.85 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Amneal Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

