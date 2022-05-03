Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q1 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group HURN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Huron Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 68.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $56.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Huron Consulting Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|0.75
|0.52
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.78
|0.69
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|235.85M
|230.54M
|212.82M
|198.29M
|Revenue Actual
|248.29M
|224.01M
|230.13M
|203.21M
To track all earnings releases for Huron Consulting Group visit their earnings calendar here.
