Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q1 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group HURN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Huron Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 68.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $56.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Huron Consulting Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.75 0.52 0.36 EPS Actual 0.80 0.78 0.69 0.35 Revenue Estimate 235.85M 230.54M 212.82M 198.29M Revenue Actual 248.29M 224.01M 230.13M 203.21M

