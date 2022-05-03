American Intl Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

American Intl Gr AIG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:16 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Intl Gr beat estimated earnings by 10.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.18.

Revenue was up $1.35 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Intl Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.19 0.90 1.17 0.97 EPS Actual 1.58 0.97 1.52 1.05 Revenue Estimate 11.76B 11.56B 11.25B 10.98B Revenue Actual 14.09B 12.84B 10.68B 14.45B

To track all earnings releases for American Intl Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

