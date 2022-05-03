American Intl Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

American Intl Gr AIG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:16 PM.
Earnings
American Intl Gr beat estimated earnings by 10.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.18.
Revenue was up $1.35 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Intl Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.19
|0.90
|1.17
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|1.58
|0.97
|1.52
|1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|11.76B
|11.56B
|11.25B
|10.98B
|Revenue Actual
|14.09B
|12.84B
|10.68B
|14.45B
