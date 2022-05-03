Recap: Select Energy Services Q1 Earnings

Select Energy Services WTTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Select Energy Services beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $151.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 13.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Select Energy Services's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.07 -0.12 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.14 -0.19 -0.27 Revenue Estimate 230.07M 196.31M 165.00M 140.33M Revenue Actual 255.13M 204.63M 161.12M 143.74M

