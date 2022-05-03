Recap: Select Energy Services Q1 Earnings

Select Energy Services WTTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Select Energy Services beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $151.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 13.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Select Energy Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.12
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.14
|-0.19
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|230.07M
|196.31M
|165.00M
|140.33M
|Revenue Actual
|255.13M
|204.63M
|161.12M
|143.74M
