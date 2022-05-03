DermTech: Q1 Earnings Insights

DermTech DMTK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DermTech missed estimated earnings by 13.48%, reporting an EPS of $-1.01 versus an estimate of $-0.89.
Revenue was up $1.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DermTech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.73
|-0.64
|-0.53
|-0.42
|EPS Actual
|-0.88
|-0.68
|-0.59
|-0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|3.40M
|3.41M
|2.85M
|2.11M
|Revenue Actual
|3.17M
|3.03M
|3.12M
|2.52M
