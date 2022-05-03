Recap: Public Storage Q1 Earnings

Public Storage PSA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Public Storage beat estimated earnings by 57.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.65 versus an estimate of $2.32.
Revenue was up $200.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Public Storage's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.44
|3.23
|2.93
|2.70
|EPS Actual
|3.54
|3.42
|3.15
|2.82
|Revenue Estimate
|911.99M
|852.54M
|799.43M
|731.88M
|Revenue Actual
|869.72M
|840.51M
|776.99M
|716.35M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Public Storage management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $14.75 and $15.65 per share.
