Recap: Andersons Q1 Earnings

Earnings
Andersons missed estimated earnings by 67.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $1.34 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Andersons's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|-0.11
|0.66
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|0.15
|1.31
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|3.03B
|2.65B
|2.31B
|2.02B
|Revenue Actual
|3.78B
|3.00B
|3.27B
|2.64B
