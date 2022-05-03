Recap: Genworth Finl Q1 Earnings

Genworth Finl GNW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Genworth Finl beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was down $93.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genworth Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.24
|0.22
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.46
|0.38
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|1.79B
|1.69B
|1.90B
|1.96B
|Revenue Actual
|1.74B
|2.07B
|2.04B
|1.99B
To track all earnings releases for Genworth Finl visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings