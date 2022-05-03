Verisk Analytics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Verisk Analytics VRSK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Earnings
Verisk Analytics missed estimated earnings by 3.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.39.
Revenue was up $49.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Verisk Analytics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.41
|1.36
|1.33
|1.25
|EPS Actual
|1.47
|1.44
|1.17
|1.23
|Revenue Estimate
|770.03M
|757.22M
|737.58M
|725.62M
|Revenue Actual
|766.00M
|759.00M
|747.50M
|726.10M
