Verisk Analytics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Verisk Analytics VRSK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Earnings

Verisk Analytics missed estimated earnings by 3.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was up $49.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Verisk Analytics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.36 1.33 1.25 EPS Actual 1.47 1.44 1.17 1.23 Revenue Estimate 770.03M 757.22M 737.58M 725.62M Revenue Actual 766.00M 759.00M 747.50M 726.10M

