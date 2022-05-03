TransMedics Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

TransMedics Group TMDX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
TransMedics Group reported in-line EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.38.
Revenue was up $8.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 30.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TransMedics Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.42
|-0.36
|-0.28
|-0.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.47
|-0.39
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|7.52M
|6.35M
|7.80M
|7.10M
|Revenue Actual
|9.67M
|5.37M
|8.17M
|7.05M
To track all earnings releases for TransMedics Group visit their earnings calendar here.
