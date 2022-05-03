Recap: Resideo Technologies Q1 Earnings

Resideo Technologies REZI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Resideo Technologies beat estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $87.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 7.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Resideo Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.46
|0.31
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.46
|0.39
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|1.47B
|1.52B
|1.43B
|1.31B
|Revenue Actual
|1.45B
|1.50B
|1.48B
|1.42B
