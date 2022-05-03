BlueLinx Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

BlueLinx Hldgs BXC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlueLinx Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 53.73%, reporting an EPS of $13.19 versus an estimate of $8.58.

Revenue was up $277.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $3.67 which was followed by a 9.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlueLinx Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.63 3.78 5.17 2.09 EPS Actual 7.30 4.74 11.61 6.44 Revenue Estimate 852.48M 878.51M 1.01B 860.40M Revenue Actual 972.95M 970.84M 1.31B 1.02B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.