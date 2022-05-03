BlueLinx Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

BlueLinx Hldgs BXC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Earnings
BlueLinx Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 53.73%, reporting an EPS of $13.19 versus an estimate of $8.58.
Revenue was up $277.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $3.67 which was followed by a 9.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BlueLinx Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.63
|3.78
|5.17
|2.09
|EPS Actual
|7.30
|4.74
|11.61
|6.44
|Revenue Estimate
|852.48M
|878.51M
|1.01B
|860.40M
|Revenue Actual
|972.95M
|970.84M
|1.31B
|1.02B
