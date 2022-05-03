Recap: A10 Networks Q1 Earnings

A10 Networks ATEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
A10 Networks beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $7.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at A10 Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.14
|0.11
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.17
|0.13
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|68.84M
|62.50M
|56.63M
|55.63M
|Revenue Actual
|70.67M
|65.36M
|59.17M
|54.84M
To track all earnings releases for A10 Networks visit their earnings calendar here.
