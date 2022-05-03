Recap: A10 Networks Q1 Earnings

A10 Networks ATEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

A10 Networks beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $7.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at A10 Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.14 0.11 0.11 EPS Actual 0.20 0.17 0.13 0.12 Revenue Estimate 68.84M 62.50M 56.63M 55.63M Revenue Actual 70.67M 65.36M 59.17M 54.84M

