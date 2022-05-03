Infinera: Q1 Earnings Insights

Infinera INFN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Infinera missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $6.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Infinera's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|385.98M
|355.27M
|344.87M
|331.49M
|Revenue Actual
|401.24M
|356.79M
|339.20M
|331.88M
