Infinera: Q1 Earnings Insights

Infinera INFN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Infinera missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $6.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Infinera's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.04 -0.05 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 385.98M 355.27M 344.87M 331.49M Revenue Actual 401.24M 356.79M 339.20M 331.88M

To track all earnings releases for Infinera visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.