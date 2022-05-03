Recap: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Rigel Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was down $64.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 21.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.12
|-0.08
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|21.90M
|23.56M
|20.37M
|31.05M
|Revenue Actual
|20.41M
|21.54M
|26.27M
|81.02M
