Comstock Res: Q1 Earnings Insights

Comstock Res CRK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Comstock Res beat estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $184.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Comstock Res's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.36
|0.16
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.34
|0.22
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|497.05M
|404.05M
|311.94M
|296.26M
|Revenue Actual
|655.38M
|511.18M
|343.69M
|340.49M
To track all earnings releases for Comstock Res visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings