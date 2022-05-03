Masonite International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Masonite International DOOR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Masonite International beat estimated earnings by 46.7%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $1.97.
Revenue was up $79.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Masonite International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.94
|1.87
|2.09
|1.77
|EPS Actual
|2.01
|1.99
|2.23
|1.93
|Revenue Estimate
|660.16M
|675.04M
|634.48M
|602.13M
|Revenue Actual
|635.97M
|652.21M
|662.41M
|646.34M
To track all earnings releases for Masonite International visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.