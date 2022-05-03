AtriCure: Q1 Earnings Insights

AtriCure ATRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AtriCure missed estimated earnings by 3.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.32.
Revenue was up $15.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AtriCure's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.29
|-0.33
|-0.33
|-0.37
|EPS Actual
|-0.30
|-0.23
|-0.30
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|72.65M
|68.68M
|61.07M
|56.06M
|Revenue Actual
|73.22M
|70.46M
|71.38M
|59.27M
To track all earnings releases for AtriCure visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings