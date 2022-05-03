AtriCure: Q1 Earnings Insights

AtriCure ATRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AtriCure missed estimated earnings by 3.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was up $15.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AtriCure's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.33 -0.33 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.23 -0.30 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 72.65M 68.68M 61.07M 56.06M Revenue Actual 73.22M 70.46M 71.38M 59.27M

To track all earnings releases for AtriCure visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.