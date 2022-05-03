Green Brick Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

Green Brick Partners GRBK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Green Brick Partners beat estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $159.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Green Brick Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|1.04
|0.85
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|1.24
|0.95
|1.02
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|405.92M
|357.80M
|334.66M
|245.24M
|Revenue Actual
|452.25M
|342.34M
|373.81M
|234.48M
