Green Brick Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

Green Brick Partners GRBK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Green Brick Partners beat estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $159.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Green Brick Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.04 0.85 0.49 EPS Actual 1.24 0.95 1.02 0.51 Revenue Estimate 405.92M 357.80M 334.66M 245.24M Revenue Actual 452.25M 342.34M 373.81M 234.48M

