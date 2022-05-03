Oak Street Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Oak Street Health OSH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oak Street Health missed estimated earnings by 10.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was up $217.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 23.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oak Street Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.57 -0.42 -0.34 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.62 -0.49 -0.44 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 393.53M 356.68M 318.00M 283.42M Revenue Actual 394.10M 388.70M 353.10M 296.70M

To track all earnings releases for Oak Street Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.