Oak Street Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Oak Street Health OSH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oak Street Health missed estimated earnings by 10.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.39.
Revenue was up $217.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 23.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oak Street Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.57
|-0.42
|-0.34
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.62
|-0.49
|-0.44
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|393.53M
|356.68M
|318.00M
|283.42M
|Revenue Actual
|394.10M
|388.70M
|353.10M
|296.70M
To track all earnings releases for Oak Street Health visit their earnings calendar here.
