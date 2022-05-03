Workiva: Q1 Earnings Insights

Workiva WK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Workiva beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $25.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Workiva's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.11 -0.01 0.07 EPS Actual 0.03 0.15 0.07 0.12 Revenue Estimate 117.10M 108.31M 101.64M 100.44M Revenue Actual 120.78M 112.69M 105.59M 104.22M

To track all earnings releases for Workiva visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.