Workiva: Q1 Earnings Insights

Workiva WK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Workiva beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was up $25.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Workiva's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.11
|-0.01
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.15
|0.07
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|117.10M
|108.31M
|101.64M
|100.44M
|Revenue Actual
|120.78M
|112.69M
|105.59M
|104.22M
