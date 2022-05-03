Recap: Revolve Gr Q1 Earnings

Revolve Gr RVLV reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:03 PM.
Earnings
Revolve Gr beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $104.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 3.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Revolve Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.14
|0.21
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.22
|0.42
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|220.93M
|214.70M
|198.87M
|156.93M
|Revenue Actual
|239.81M
|244.06M
|228.61M
|178.91M
