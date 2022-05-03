Recap: Revolve Gr Q1 Earnings

Revolve Gr RVLV reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Revolve Gr beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $104.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 3.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Revolve Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.14 0.21 0.12 EPS Actual 0.39 0.22 0.42 0.30 Revenue Estimate 220.93M 214.70M 198.87M 156.93M Revenue Actual 239.81M 244.06M 228.61M 178.91M

To track all earnings releases for Revolve Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.