Sprout Social: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sprout Social SPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sprout Social beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $16.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sprout Social's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.08 -0.1 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.03 0 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 51.28M 47.36M 42.88M 39.73M Revenue Actual 53.27M 49.09M 44.69M 40.82M

To track all earnings releases for Sprout Social visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.