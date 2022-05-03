Sprout Social: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sprout Social SPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sprout Social beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $16.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sprout Social's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.1
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.03
|0
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|51.28M
|47.36M
|42.88M
|39.73M
|Revenue Actual
|53.27M
|49.09M
|44.69M
|40.82M
To track all earnings releases for Sprout Social visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings