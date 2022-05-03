Recap: Jack Henry & Associates Q3 Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates JKHY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jack Henry & Associates beat estimated earnings by 9.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.06.
Revenue was up $44.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jack Henry & Associates's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.32
|0.93
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|1.38
|1.04
|0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|467.97M
|489.35M
|445.12M
|439.60M
|Revenue Actual
|493.90M
|488.06M
|450.29M
|433.78M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Jack Henry & Associates management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.8 and $4.85 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Jack Henry & Associates visit their earnings calendar here.
