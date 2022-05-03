Recap: Conduent Q1 Earnings

Conduent CNDT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Earnings
Conduent beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was down $61.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conduent's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.17
|0.14
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.19
|0.20
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|1.04B
|1.04B
|1.02B
|1.02B
|Revenue Actual
|1.05B
|1.04B
|1.03B
|1.03B
