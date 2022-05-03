CarParts.com: Q1 Earnings Insights

CarParts.com PRTS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
CarParts.com beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $21.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CarParts.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.09
|0.04
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|133.34M
|133.76M
|133.35M
|117.50M
|Revenue Actual
|138.26M
|141.85M
|157.54M
|144.80M
