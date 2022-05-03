CarParts.com: Q1 Earnings Insights

CarParts.com PRTS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CarParts.com beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $21.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CarParts.com's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.05 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.09 0.04 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 133.34M 133.76M 133.35M 117.50M Revenue Actual 138.26M 141.85M 157.54M 144.80M

To track all earnings releases for CarParts.com visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.