Pulmonx: Q1 Earnings Insights

Earnings
Pulmonx missed estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.37.
Revenue was up $1.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pulmonx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.37
|0.39
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.28
|-0.34
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|14.24M
|13.18M
|10.51M
|8.14M
|Revenue Actual
|13.71M
|13.26M
|12.20M
|9.24M
