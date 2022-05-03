Pulmonx: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pulmonx LUNG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pulmonx missed estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.37.

Revenue was up $1.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pulmonx's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.37 0.39 -0.38 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.28 -0.34 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 14.24M 13.18M 10.51M 8.14M Revenue Actual 13.71M 13.26M 12.20M 9.24M

