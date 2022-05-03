Recap: Caesars Entertainment Q1 Earnings

Caesars Entertainment CZR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Caesars Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 4.09%, reporting an EPS of $-2.11 versus an estimate of $-2.2.
Revenue was up $593.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Caesars Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.92
|0.11
|-0.26
|-1.83
|EPS Actual
|-1.14
|-0.53
|0.59
|-2.06
|Revenue Estimate
|2.59B
|2.62B
|2.27B
|1.70B
|Revenue Actual
|2.59B
|2.69B
|2.50B
|1.70B
To track all earnings releases for Caesars Entertainment visit their earnings calendar here.
