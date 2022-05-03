Manitowoc Co: Q1 Earnings Insights

Manitowoc Co MTW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Earnings

Manitowoc Co missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $104.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 5.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manitowoc Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.11 0.09 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.27 0.06 0.60 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 516.40M 457.17M 377.37M 338.10M Revenue Actual 497.80M 404.50M 463.60M 354.30M

