Manitowoc Co: Q1 Earnings Insights

Manitowoc Co MTW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
Manitowoc Co missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $104.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 5.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Manitowoc Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.11
|0.09
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.06
|0.60
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|516.40M
|457.17M
|377.37M
|338.10M
|Revenue Actual
|497.80M
|404.50M
|463.60M
|354.30M
