Paycom Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Paycom Software PAYC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paycom Software beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.75.
Revenue was up $81.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paycom Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|0.90
|0.84
|1.42
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|0.92
|0.97
|1.47
|Revenue Estimate
|275.66M
|250.06M
|232.12M
|271.41M
|Revenue Actual
|284.99M
|256.19M
|242.15M
|272.20M
To track all earnings releases for Paycom Software visit their earnings calendar here.
