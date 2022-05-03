Recap: Akamai Technologies Q1 Earnings

Akamai Technologies AKAM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Akamai Technologies missed estimated earnings by 2.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $1.42.

Revenue was up $60.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 5.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Akamai Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.39 1.38 1.30 EPS Actual 1.49 1.45 1.42 1.38 Revenue Estimate 899.26M 851.50M 845.36M 829.61M Revenue Actual 905.36M 860.33M 852.82M 842.71M

