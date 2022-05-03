Recap: Akamai Technologies Q1 Earnings

Akamai Technologies AKAM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Akamai Technologies missed estimated earnings by 2.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $1.42.
Revenue was up $60.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 5.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Akamai Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|1.39
|1.38
|1.30
|EPS Actual
|1.49
|1.45
|1.42
|1.38
|Revenue Estimate
|899.26M
|851.50M
|845.36M
|829.61M
|Revenue Actual
|905.36M
|860.33M
|852.82M
|842.71M
