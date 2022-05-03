MISTRAS Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

MISTRAS Group MG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
MISTRAS Group missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $7.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MISTRAS Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.20
|0.12
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.12
|0.22
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|161.66M
|170.11M
|165.14M
|151.99M
|Revenue Actual
|171.16M
|174.56M
|177.68M
|153.74M
To track all earnings releases for MISTRAS Group visit their earnings calendar here.
