MISTRAS Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

MISTRAS Group MG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MISTRAS Group missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $7.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MISTRAS Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.20 0.12 -0.13 EPS Actual 0.04 0.12 0.22 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 161.66M 170.11M 165.14M 151.99M Revenue Actual 171.16M 174.56M 177.68M 153.74M

To track all earnings releases for MISTRAS Group visit their earnings calendar here.

