Recap: Cirrus Logic Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 4:44 PM | 1 min read

Cirrus Logic CRUS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cirrus Logic beat estimated earnings by 43.57%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.4.

Revenue was up $196.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 7.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cirrus Logic's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 2.14 1.63 0.40 0.71
EPS Actual 2.54 1.82 0.54 0.66
Revenue Estimate 510.42M 450.40M 261.76M 302.47M
Revenue Actual 548.35M 465.89M 277.25M 293.54M

To track all earnings releases for Cirrus Logic visit their earnings calendar here.

