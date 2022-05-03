Recap: Cirrus Logic Q4 Earnings

Cirrus Logic CRUS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Cirrus Logic beat estimated earnings by 43.57%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.4.
Revenue was up $196.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 7.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cirrus Logic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.14
|1.63
|0.40
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|2.54
|1.82
|0.54
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|510.42M
|450.40M
|261.76M
|302.47M
|Revenue Actual
|548.35M
|465.89M
|277.25M
|293.54M
