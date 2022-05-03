Werner Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Insights

Werner Enterprises WERN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Werner Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 11.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was up $148.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Werner Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.95
|0.86
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|1.13
|0.79
|0.86
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|724.95M
|700.84M
|648.82M
|610.12M
|Revenue Actual
|765.22M
|702.89M
|649.81M
|616.45M
To track all earnings releases for Werner Enterprises visit their earnings calendar here.
