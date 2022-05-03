If You Invested $1000 In Tyson Foods 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tyson Foods TSN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.67%. Currently, Tyson Foods has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In TSN: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,827.16 today based on a price of $89.93 for TSN at the time of writing.

Tyson Foods's Performance Over Last 10 Years

