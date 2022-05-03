Here's How Much $100 Invested In Rockwell Automation 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Rockwell Automation ROK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.39%. Currently, Rockwell Automation has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion.

Buying $100 In ROK: If an investor had bought $100 of ROK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $338.92 today based on a price of $215.08 for ROK at the time of writing.

Rockwell Automation's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.