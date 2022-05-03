Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Newmont Stock In The Last 5 Years

Newmont NEM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.29%. Currently, Newmont has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion.

Buying $100 In NEM: If an investor had bought $100 of NEM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $221.63 today based on a price of $72.56 for NEM at the time of writing.

Newmont's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

