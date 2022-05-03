Here's How Much $100 Invested In EOG Resources 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

EOG Resources EOG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.0%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion.

Buying $100 In EOG: If an investor had bought $100 of EOG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $314.01 today based on a price of $120.49 for EOG at the time of writing.

EOG Resources's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

