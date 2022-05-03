If You Invested $1000 In Hess 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Hess HES has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.86%. Currently, Hess has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In HES: If an investor had bought $1000 of HES stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,225.64 today based on a price of $105.54 for HES at the time of writing.

Hess's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

