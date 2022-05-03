Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Charter Communications Stock In The Last 10 Years

Charter Communications CHTR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.11%. Currently, Charter Communications has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion.

Buying $100 In CHTR: If an investor had bought $100 of CHTR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $604.29 today based on a price of $413.15 for CHTR at the time of writing.

Charter Communications's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.