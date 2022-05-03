If You Invested $1000 In Northwest Biotherapeutics 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Northwest Biotherapeutics NWBO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 42.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 54.57%. Currently, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In NWBO: If an investor had bought $1000 of NWBO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,251.56 today based on a price of $1.48 for NWBO at the time of writing.

Northwest Biotherapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

